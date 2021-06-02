Looking for a way to promote assistance to people aged 65 and older, and wellness for all Puerto Ricans, MMM Foundation donated $100,000 to be split among five nonprofit organizations that offer, at no cost, myriad services in healthcare, food, therapies and virtual workshops.
“As an independent corporate foundation, our mission is to create meaningful changes in the lives of elderly people. The donation, which is part of our De la Mano Contigo initiative, will allow for a larger number of elderly people to receive assistance from these organizations, maximizing their scope and reach. In times when Puerto Rico is facing great challenges, we are more committed than ever to build bridges in order to directly reach our elderly population which is, without a doubt, one of the most vulnerable,” explained Penélope Kokkinides, president of MMM Foundation.
The selection process was by a committee that evaluated over 50 proposals. After selecting 16 finalists that met the requirements, five organizations were selected as recipients of a $20,000 endowment each. The selected nonprofits are: Comité Desarrollo Social y Cultural Daguao, De Frente al Alzhéimer, Puerto Rico Kidney Foundation (Fundación Puertorriqueña del Riñón), Felisa Rincón de Gautier Museum (Museo Felisa Rincón de Gautier), and Waves Ahead Corp.
The support and services that these entities offer is available to both MMM members as well as for members of the general public who meet the requirements that each organization determines. One must contact each organization directly to request the services they provide to the Island’s residents.
The selected entities are:
• The Comité Desarrollo Social y Cultural Daguao delivers boxes with produce, meat or fish to bedridden elderly or those who cannot visit the center. All who are interested can contact them by phone at: 787-874-4444 or email at: cdscdi99@hotmail.com.
• De Frente al Alzhéimer will offer low-income families caring for an Alzheimer’s patient assistance to cover the expenses related to caring for the patient. To apply, call: 787-598-9844 or send an email to: ayuda@defrentepr.com.
• The Puerto Rico Kidney Foundation (Fundación Puertorriqueña del Riñón) will provide renal diet groceries, renal snacks, knapsacks, first aid items, and blood pressure monitors to patients on dialysis. For more information, call 787-282-6509 and 787-771-9265 or send an email to: fprinon@gmail.com.
• The Felisa Rincón de Gautier Museum (Museo Felisa Rincón de Gautier) will offer virtual workshops on technology for adults, story and poetry reading, creative crafts, stress and emotions management to seniors who have the aptitude, need and skills, and are referred by elderly care homes or centers. For the workshops, they may be reached at: 787-723-1897 or by email at: museofelisa@hotmail.com.
• Waves Ahead Corp will offer individual therapies, mindfulness and music therapy to participants. To inquire about eligibility, contact them at: 787-940-8851 or via email at: wilfred@wavesahead.org.
“The third sector is making important contributions to Puerto Rico, but they need more help. We trust that, through these collaborations, we can do more for our elders,” added Kokkinides.
