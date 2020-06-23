With the slogan “These Are Another 20,” MMM, the leading health services plan in the Medicare Advantage segment in Puerto Rico, launched a campaign to commemorate its 20 years in the industry, during which it has cared for the well-being of over 720,000 Medicare beneficiaries who have been enrolled in the health plan.
The campaign, which includes a series of executions from television, press, radio, OOH, and social networks, highlights how, after 20 years, MMM continues to innovate and has raised the quality of health care.
"This is not just any anniversary. At MMM, we are celebrating because, together, we have taken care of the health of more than 720,000 members during the past 20 years in Puerto Rico. Since we were the first plan on the Island, these have been two decades of innovation, consistency, and creativity that have led us to transform the way of getting services by being a health plan that always goes further. Today, we are the only plan with a 4.5 Star Rating, out of a total of 5, in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services program. Therefore, the well-being and satisfaction of our members are the real proof of our team’s success,” said Orlando González, Esq., President of MMM.
The celebration began with a series of teasers in which the brand's advertising executions could be seen turned upside down, communicating that "we are on our heads (upside down) because these are another 20.” Even the gigantic MMM logo located on the hill next to the Las Américas Expressway suddenly appeared upside down, attracting the attention of those who passed through the area. These executions served as an introduction to what will be a whole year of celebration with different activities around the island.
MMM has stood out, in addition of being the first Medicare Advantage plan established on the Island, for creating new services and programs focused on meeting the particular needs of the elderly population. These services include from creating meeting centers for the exclusive enjoyment of its members, to specialized care programs for the individualized management of chronic conditions assisted by nurses and other health professionals.
MMM has also been the first and only plan in Puerto Rico to create an exclusive service for its members hospitalized in institutions around the country. Recently, there has been a boom in the trend of scheduling direct services to the home, which MMM had set up a few years ago with transportation services and, later, with the delivery of over-the-counter items directly to the home. In light of the recent emergencies, they even integrated into their services the delivery of prepared food and groceries, without having to leave the house.
Placed among the top ten Medicare Advantage companies in the United States, MMM has made its service model focused on the patient. This way, they facilitate and coordinate all the services and aids patients need for their physical, mental, and social
well-being, while improving the coordination among all the professionals who take care of them.
“When we look back at all that we have accomplished and progressed with our contribution to the health care industry, undoubtedly, it makes us very proud and satisfied to keep on making a difference for the population for which we exist, our older adults,” MMM's president stated.
As part of the campaign, which features true members’ stories, the company is also spearheading specific efforts to commemorate its journey with the hundreds of thousands of members, alongside the more than 2,300 employees and more than 10,000 healthcare providers in the island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.