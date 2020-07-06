Microsoft announced last Friday a new global initiative focused on bringing more digital skills to 25 million people worldwide by the end of the year.
The announcement comes in response to the global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to Microsoft, extended access to digital skills is an important step in accelerating the economic recovery, especially for those most affected by job loss.
The initiative, detailed on Microsoft's official Blog, includes immediate steps to help those seeking retraining and looking for a high-demand job and brings together every part of the company, combining existing and new resources from LinkedIn, GitHub, and Microsoft.
Microsoft also supports the effort with $20 million in cash grants to help nonprofits around the world support the people who need it most. A quarter of this total ($5 million) will be provided in cash grants to nonprofit organizations that target and serve African American communities in the United States.
The company is also committed to making the strongest data and analysis, including data from the LinkedIn Economic Graph, available to governments around the world so they can better assess local economic needs.
"COVID-19 has created both a public health and an economic crisis, and as the world recovers, we need to ensure no one is left behind," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
