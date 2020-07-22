The owners of the restaurant chain Metropol Restaurant & Bar made the decision to temporarily close their operations due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections that Puerto Rico is experiencing.
They emphasized, through written communication, that the rapid increase in coronavirus cases on the island, added to the shortage of reagents and the waiting period for the results of molecular tests, led them to assess the health risks for their employees and customers.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been proactive and responsible in establishing the strictest hygiene and sanitation protocols in the industry, including the mandatory testing process for all of our employees, among other rigorous measures. But, given the increase in cases throughout the Island, we have not been exempt from experiencing cases among our workforce, which we have dealt with immediately and in coordination with the corresponding authorities," the missive reads.
"Our commitment as a company leads us to make the difficult decision to temporarily close our operations, preventively and with the health and well-being of everyone as a priority," the statement said.
The chain confirmed yesterday a positive COVID-19 case in its restaurant in Isla Verde, which led them to close their dining areas and serve only via delivery and curbside pickup. This occurred after the Health Department ordered the closure of its restaurant Barceloneta, and as a positive case was reported in their restaurant in Hato Rey last March.
