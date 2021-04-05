After 7 years directing the Central American and Caribbean region (CENCA) for Merck, Nilda Vázquez returns to the island as the new general manager for the commercial area of the Puerto Rico subsidiary. Vázquez has over 20 years of experience within the company occupying different leadership positions with responsibility for sales and marketing, both locally and in the Latin American region.
“It is with great enthusiasm that we named Nilda Vázquez, as the new general manager for the commercial area of Merck Puerto Rico. We are confident that she will continue to position Merck as one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country. We know that her experience and commitment will take the subsidiary to the next level," said Tyrone Brewer, president of MSD in Latin America. Outside of the United States and Canada, Merck is known as MSD.
Vázquez, a graduate in Medical Technology from the University of Puerto Rico - Mayagüez Campus, becomes the second Puerto Rican woman to direct the commercial area of Merck Puerto Rico. Her professional achievements include obtaining greater access to vaccines in the National Immunization Plans and to medicines in the forms of health care systems in Central American countries.
When it comes to talent acquisition and development, the executive focused on creating a diverse and inclusive workforce that struck an excellent balance in terms of variety of ethnicities, nationalities, gender, and age representation.
As part of its organizational transformation and its patient-centered approach, the Puerto Rico subsidiary continues to solidify its business structure, strengthening the areas of compliance, access, data analysis, digital, and creating the new public policy and communications unit.
"I am very honored by this new assignment. I return to my island with great enthusiasm to lead a team that has proven to be one of the first. Our mission to save and improve lives remains latent, as does our commitment to Puerto Rico for the greatest purpose: life," she stated.
For more than 70 years, Merck has worked tirelessly in Puerto Rico as a leading research company, developing drugs and vaccines to treat many of the world's most challenging diseases. In addition, it remains firm in its mission to improve and save lives by demonstrating its commitment to patients and the health of the population, increasing access to health care through policies, programs and associations with great impact in the community.
