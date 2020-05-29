Recognizing the changing needs of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced that it is taking several new steps to support patients in the the United States and Puerto Rico who have lost their jobs and insurance coverage.
First, Merck will continue to ensure access to Merck medicines at no cost to eligible patients through its Merck Patient Assistance Program (MPAP).
Merck's MPAP is making several changes to help patients who have lost their jobs or are unable to reach medical offices during the crisis, including evaluating the patient's real-time financial situations, providing assistance with expiring registrations, and offer new options for obtaining signatures on registration forms.
This program has helped more than 700,000 eligible patients receive their Merck medicines at no cost since 2017, and these improvements have been made to help patients experiencing unique difficulties during the pandemic.
Merck will also be making changes to other access and assistance programs in the United States due to the COVID-19 crisis, including a temporary $0 copay on certain products for eligible privately insured patients who are enrolled in the company's Access Program.
Moreover, the company has loosened certain restrictions on repeat prescriptions regarding coupon use, and all existing coupon programs remain available to eligible patients with private insurance. These programs are also available to residents of Puerto Rico.
"As a company whose mission is to save and improve lives, Pharmaceutical Merck remains deeply committed to ensuring that our medicines and vaccines reach patients who need them, without interruption," said Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, chief patients official at Marck. "In this challenging time for our patients and our communities, we want to do much more to help."
