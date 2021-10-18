Medtronic plc, a global leader in medical technology, announced the launch of INSPIRADORES, a recognition program to honor and celebrate health workers in Latin America through life stories. The launch coincides with the designation of 2021 as the International Year of Health and Care Workers by the World Health Organization (WHO).
In its inaugural year, the INSPIRADORES program will recognize the unwavering commitment to patient care in a time with more challenges in recent history for those who made healt care possible. Nominations will be made by patients, civil society organizations, and other members of the health sector.
"Building a recognition culture around health workers is necessary not only to show gratitude for the work they do, but as a means of identifying best practices in a sector with great opportunities for improvement and transformation in the region. Those stories deserve to be shared and recognized,” said Hugo Villegas, president, Medtronic Latin America. “Despite the challenges, there are people creating strategies and solutions to solve major health problems in hospitals and other settings. Those people and teams are the ones we want to find and recognize with this program. They are the ones leading change and inspiring others in their communities.”
Until Oct. 31, 2021, individuals will be able to visit the Medtronic INSPIRADORES program website to nominate a healthcare worker whose exceptional commitment to actions large or small has positively impacted the lives of patients.
All individuals whose nomination meets the eligibility criteria will receive an acknowledgment letter and the Medtronic 2021 edition digital badge. The top 10 stories will receive a special recognition and will be featured on the program website and on Medtronic LATAM social media.
Visit www.inspiradoresmedtronic.com to learn more about the program and to nominate an extraordinary healthcare worker.
