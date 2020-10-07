After more than 25 years, Cervecera de Puerto Rico, a premier brewing company, announced that it will resume selling Medalla Ultra Light, a version of the company's most famous product, Medalla Light, with only 2.6 grams of carbohydrates and 90 calories.
"Medalla Ultra Light is a beer that has been reformulated and redesigned to offer consumers—especially those who want to achieve certain physical goals or stay in shape—a lower-calorie alternative without sacrificing favor," said Jorge Bracero, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Cervecera Puerto Rico.
Bracero added that Medalla Ultra Light stands out among other low-calorie, low-carb beer options.
"This beer was inspired by those consumers who prefer to cut repetitions of their exercise routine, but not cut the flavor of their beer. That is why the communication of this beer was developed in an irreverent and humorous way with which many Puerto Ricans will be able to identify," he stated.
The locally-brewed beer will be available indefinitely and exclusively in 12-ounce bottles in beers and bars island-wide.
"We have received great support from businesses that want to have it available to their consumers. We are very proud to continue diversifying our portfolio of products to please the tastes and lifestyles of beer lovers, as well as continuing to support the island's economic development," Bracero affirmed.
