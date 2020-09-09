“Cervecera de Puerto Rico” announced Medalla Light’s foray into the New York beer market, where more than one million Puerto Ricans reside.
“New York is a mecca for many global brands, but for ours, getting there takes on more meaning. There is a historical and cultural link that unites New York and Puerto Rico. Those who live in the diaspora love what Medalla Light means: a direct connection with what is ours,” said Jorge Bracero, Chief Marketing Officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico.
The distribution of Medalla Light will begin in the southeast of the state, which includes the counties of New York City (Manhattan), Kings, Queens, Bronx, Richmond, Nassau and Suffolk.
It is estimated that 774,000 Puerto Ricans live in this area alone, the highest concentration of Puerto Ricans per square kilometer in the country. Another 100,000 live in New Jersey, across the Hudson River, many of whom visit the Big Apple on a daily basis for work.
Cervecera de Puerto Rico is counting for this great project with Union Beer Distributors (UBD), the company that will distribute the product from its headquarters in the trendy Williamsburg neighborhood, in the borough of Brooklyn.
“We have just marked a milestone by formalizing the agreement with Cervecera de Puerto Rico to distribute Medalla Light in the area. Without a doubt, for New Yorkers, this is the most anticipated beer launch in decades,” said Chris Sheehan, president of UBD.
As part of its launch in the Big Apple, Medalla Light will be setting up a billboard in the heart of Times Square, where very few Puerto Rican brands have been displayed.
Prior to being brought to New York, Medalla Light has been successfully distributed in Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Massachusetts.
“We are proud that our plant in Mayagüez produces a beer that will not only delight Puerto Ricans, but will also conquer tourists who visit New York from all over the world,” Bracero concluded.
