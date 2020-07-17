Starting today, Massachusetts will start selling Medalla Light, becoming the eighth state in the U.S. mainland to welcome the Puerto Rican beer.
“With the arrival in Massachusetts, we continue the expansion phase of the distribution of Medalla Light in the United States during 2020. We are proud to be able to plant a flag in such an important place for the industry. We are confident that the excellence of our product will conquer the demanding palates of beer consumers," said Jorge Bracero, chief marketing officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico, which produces the beer.
Roughly 330,000 Puerto Ricans are estimated to reside in Massachusetts.
However, for a long time, the name Medalla Light has gained some fame there, particularly for the product reference made by thousands of Puerto Rican university students in many of its cities, such as Boston.
“We know that, as for us, for many over there this will be a cause for great celebration. And that is what we are looking for. More than selling a product, promoting an experience. We want to be part of every sporting event, every festival, and every gathering of family and friends. Bring them a little bit of the essence and the happy spirit of us Puerto Ricans," Bracero said.
Quality Beverage and Horizon Beverage will be in charge of distributing the product. It will be available in Massachusetts in six-packs and 12-packs of cans, as well as boxes of six and 24 bottles.
Prior to this new market, Medalla Light had successfully expanded their audience in Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, Virginia, and Maryland—with the latter two achieved within a two-month period.
