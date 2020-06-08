Cervecera de Puerto Rico began exporting Medalla Light to New Jersey and Pennsylvania to delight, not only the Puerto Ricans who live in these states, but also beer lovers who are eager to try the locally made pale lager.
"Every time we venture into new markets, we feel like it is the first time, as the entire team works to make the project a success that resonates in our industry," said Jorge Bracero, chief marketing officer at Cervecera Puerto Rico.
For this project, the company is collaborating with Konrad Beverage Industry in New Jersey and Penn Beer in Pennsylvania. Bracero informed that both family-owned companies are specialized in distributing beer, liquors, and wines, and they have exclusive rights for Medalla Light's distribution.
"We are certain that these companies' knowledge and mastery in their respective markets will be decisive for us to win the preference of many consumers in a short time," Bracero affirmed.
Medalla Light will be sold in 10 oz. six-packs and 12-packs. In New Jersey's case, the distribution will begin in the south, when 75,000 Puerto Ricans are estimated to live there, while 477,000 Puerto Ricans are estimated to live in Pennsylvania.
Medalla Light is already distributed successfully in two other states. The first was in Florida in 2018, where sales exceeded projections by 86 percent during that first year; and Connecticut in 2019, where the beer is sold in roughly 700 businesses. The success of these ventures was fundamental for Cervecera de Puerto Rico's decision to continue their expansion in the U.S. mainland.
“Puerto Rico, like the rest of the world, lives through great challenges, but our philosophy is that before them, we must put all our dedication and effort to get ahead. That is why we are proud that, despite the economic contraction, Medalla Light can be an example of what we can achieve as Puerto Ricans," Bracero said.
He anticipated that the expansion plans for the product will not stop with this new project, which is why the company intends to distribute to other states before the year ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.