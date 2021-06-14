Medalla Light, the leading local beer brand in Puerto Rico, continues gaining ground in U.S. markets, this time with its arrival in the state of Rhode Island this week.
"The state of Rhode Island is part of the plan to continue expanding the presence of our product in the northeastern United States. It is estimated that about 52,000 Puerto Ricans reside in that state and we are sure that, as has happened in the other markets, these will be the main promoters of Medalla Light," said Jorge Bracero, Chief Marketing Officer of Compañía Cervecera de Puerto Rico, the beer's brewery.
The product will be available in 10-ounce (oz.) cans and 12 oz. bottles, as well as its most recent presentation of a 7 oz. bottle called Medallita Light, which has been well-received on the island.
Horizon Beverage will be in charge of distributing Medalla Light in Rhode Island.
"It is a great advantage to have this distributor, not only because of its track record and strength, but also because it knows our Medalla Light product very well, since Massachusetts has been distributing it since last year. We are sure that this will be another successful relationship and that we will continue to please businesses and consumers, and conquer palates," Bracero affirmed.
Rhode Island is the latest in the company's expansion quest, following the states and jurisdictions of Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, and New York.
