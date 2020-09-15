Medical Card System, Inc. (MCS), innovative leader in the Puerto Rico Medicare Advantage market with its Te Paga card, has hired 7 key management Members to strengthen its operations.
With the approaching Medicare enrollment period starting on October 15, MCS announces the appointments of Rosadaliz Berríos as Senior Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience, Lilliana Negrón as Senior Vice President of Operations, Dr. Miguel Vázquez Padua as Vice President of Clinical Programs, Viviana Vilanova as Vice President of Human Resources, Vivian Arthur as Vice President of Corporate Communications, Gannett Ramos as Vice President of Information Technology and Innovation, Briseida Torres, Esq. as Assistant Vice President of Legal; and Brian Sabó as Retiree Programs Sales Assistant Vice President.
“For us at MCS, the addition of high-caliber, ethical professionals to our winning team is of the highest importance. We’re aware that service innovation and excellence are critical to business success in our industry, so we need the best and most highly skilled talent available,” explained Jim O’Drobinak, Chief Executive Officer at MCS, adding that MCS will also have an aggressive offering for the annual Medicare sales period in October.
"These professionals have accepted the challenge to join our great team because they know the industry, recognize MCS’s successful track record, and they want to contribute their knowledge and expertise to achieving our mission of genuinely caring for the health of our members. I’m confident the vast experience and talent of these outstanding professionals will strengthen our executive structure, contributing to strategies that will allow us to continue innovating to meet the needs of our members and improve their service experience,” said Maite Morales, Chief Administrative Officer at MCS.
Berríos has a solid background of more than 17 years of experience specializing in the healthcare industry, where she has successfully developed medical plans under the Medicare and Medicaid models. Dr. Vázquez Padua is a clinical affairs professional with extensive experience in achieving results in the healthcare industry.
For her part, Vilanova has a successful professional career of more than 20 years as a Human Resources leader in various industries. Arthur possesses more than 23 years of experience in various areas and industries, managing integrated public relations, communications, marketing and the development of corporate and community programs for the elderly.
Negrón has a solid background in various operational areas at some of Puerto Rico’s leading service insurers. Ramos counts with over 30 years of experience in the Technology & Information Systems field and Torres was most recently Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Labor and Human Resources.
Sabó has over 10 years’ experience in the insurance industry, specializing in sales and account management in both Commercial and Medicare segments.
“We warmly welcome all our new team members to the MCS team, the best health plan in Puerto Rico,” concluded O’Drobinak.
For more information about MCS, go to www.mcs.com.pr. Twitter/Facebook: @MCSPuertoRico.
