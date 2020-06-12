Innovative healthcare leader MCS, originator of the Te Paga card in Puerto Rico, announces that their 11 Customer Service Centers will be open Wednesday, June 10, 2020 to provide assistance and serve members interested in making their utility and/or phone payments with their MCS Classicare Te Paga card. In addition, the Customer Service Centers have incorporated new technology tools and modified their protocols to provide an efficient and safe service with the use of tools such as email, regular mail, or quick visits.
“We understand that at this crucial moment, it’s important that our services are accessible to the population. As part of the Te Paga culture, we stand ready to help members who need to make their utility payments with their MCS Classicare Te Paga cards. We have also implemented various options to efficiently address our insureds’ service situations in a way that makes them feel comfortable and safe, considering the current COVID-19 emergency,” explained Roberto Torres, executive VP of Operations.
As part of the protocol, visitors, insureds and members must wear masks at all times when visiting their nearest Customer Service Center. For easy access to the Service Centers, customers will use their cell phones to scan the QR code on the center’s door banner to register. They can then wait their turn in their cars or a waiting area outside the center, where proper hygiene and physical distancing precautions will be observed. Once a person’s turn comes, he or she will be notified by text or phone call.
In addition, and for added security and peace of mind, MCS has also modified its protocols to offer its most requested services via phone, email or regular mail. Torres also emphasized that insureds and members can request services by phone, including:
• Plan card duplicates
• Claim status, validation of benefits, authorization status, coverage certifications, and materials related to the health plan
• Information on their primary physicians, among others
“They can also send an email to request services or coordinate appointments, and our service representatives will return their calls as soon as possible,” explained Torres.
MCS has 11 Service Centers throughout the island. The email for coordinating appointments or for service requests is mcsservicio@medicalcardsystem.com. Toll-free numbers to call the Customer Service Centers are 1.866.627.8183 (MCS Classicare) and 1.888.758.1616 (MCS Personal or Group). Service hours are Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
