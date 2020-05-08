Leading healthcare company MCS announced a 90-minute Facebook Live show of British band Pink Floyd’s best repertoire performed by Echoes of Pompeii, one of the U.S. mainland’s premier Pink Floyd cover bands.
The live event will take place this Saturday, May 9 at 9 PM. MCS will host a watch party by sharing the Echoes of Pompeii’s live event in its MCSPuertoRico Facebook page.
“It’s important these days that we do whatever is within our reach to keep our mental, physical and emotional health all in perfect balance, and I certainly believe in the healing power of music to achieve this mind/soul/body equilibrium,” said Dr. Inés Hernández, MCS chief medical officer.
In times when musicians everywhere are struggling to get any sort of paying gig, and people of all ages are looking for entertainment options to cope with the effects of COVID-19 isolation measures, MCS is helping to be part of the solution.
The healthcare company is teaming up with the Echoes of Pompeii band from Indiana to touch a cross-section of the younger, hipper crowd that appreciates classic rock, while putting a smile on those baby boomers that had their kicks in the 70s and continue to enjoy rock music to this day.
“As a Hoosier Pink Floyd fan, I am really excited to be able to help bring this cool and different entertainment alternative for the people. As part of our live entertainment activities on our Facebook page, for more than a month now we’ve been sharing different initiatives aimed at promoting healthcare and wellness from the distance, such as webinars, nutrition and exercise videos, cooking recipes, comedy sketches, gardening workshops and our already famous Facebook Live concerts for our elderly population on Sundays, among others,” said Jim O’Drobinak, MCS CEO.
For more information, you may visit Echoes of Pompeii Facebook Fan Page or https://echoesofpompeii.com/.
