In anticipation of the start of the most active season for the influenza virus, MCS Classicare has announced that it will hold 14 free vaccination events around Puerto Rico in a drive-thru format so that the general community and MCS Classicare members can get vaccinated against influenza. The event will be held in alliance with Vacunas Bright Centers.
“For the past several years, we have held several vaccination events against the influenza virus and the response has been very positive from the community and from older adults. This year we expect an even greater reception because as a result of COVID-19, people are more aware of the importance of being up-to-date on vaccinations and protecting themselves against diseases that we can prevent or protect against through vaccination. Our responsibility as healthcare providers is precisely to guide and provide the health services that people require. This year we are increasing the number of influenza vaccination clinics we will hold in the community,” said Anabelle Carrión, vice president of Health Promotion and Wellness at MCS.
Influenza is a respiratory condition that can lead to hospitalization and cause serious health complications, especially in vulnerable or high-risk populations. If you are a person at high risk for complications if infected, an older adult age 65 or older, or suffer from a chronic condition such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, doctors recommend vaccination.
“The effectiveness of influenza vaccination has been proven over the years. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months and older, especially people at risk of developing complications or serious conditions, get vaccinated each year during the height of the flu season. Getting vaccinated against influenza can also help reduce the impact on healthcare providers and hospitals by reducing the number of people with serious symptoms requiring hospitalization. Getting vaccinated against influenza is an act of protection for you, your family and the general population. For that reason, MCS remains steadfast in its commitment to hold these vaccination fairs and address everyone's health,” added Carrión.
Those interested in benefiting from this immunization must present their medical plan card and a photo ID. At each event, MCS staff will provide orientation to participants as part of the educational campaign against influenza.
The influenza vaccine is 100% covered as part of the health services offered by MCS Classicare products, so members of this coverage do not have to pay to receive the vaccine, and it does not require a medical order.
All the events will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., except in the case of the vaccination fair to be held at the Mayagüez Mall on Aug. 28, 2021, which will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Patients will not have to get out of their vehicles and each participant's temperature will be taken, in accordance with the protocol codes.
Below is a list with the dates and addresses of each of the fairs to be held:
Saturday August 28, 2021 at Mayagüez Mall, Former Sears parking lot
Tuesday September 14, 2021 at Aguadilla Mall, Former Kmart parking lot
Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Coliseo Roger Mendoza, Rd. 156 from Caguas to Aguas Buenas
Thursday September 16, 2021 in Ponce, Plaza del Caribe, Former Sears parking lot, next to the Terraza
Friday September 17, 2021 in San Juan, Plaza Las Américas, Former Kmart parking lot
Tuesday September 21, 2021 in Canóvanas, Pista Atlética Jaime Rivera Hance Canóvanas, Palmer street in front of Antonio R. Barceló school
Wednesday September 22, 2021 in Santa Isabel, Plaza Prados del Sur Rd. between the cinema and the shopping center
Thursday September 23, 2021 in Cidra, FarmAhorros Shopping center, Villa del Carmen
Friday September 24, 2021 in Hatillo, Coliseo Francisco "Pancho" Deida Méndez, Rd. No. 2 Hatilllo
Tuesday September 28, 2021 in Fajardo, Supermercados Ralph’s, Rd. 3 Corner of Igualdad St.
Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Plaza Carolina Carolina, parking area between JC Penney and TJ Max
Thursday September 30, 2021 in Aibonito, Farmacia Andrea Aibonito, Rd. 14 km 46.5 Bo Asomante,
Friday October 1, 2021 in Yabucoa, Supermercados Ralph’s PR – 901 Km. 13.5, in front of Urbanización Valle
Tuesday October 5, 2021 in Bayamón, Cantón Mall Parking area of Cantón Mall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.