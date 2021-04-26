MCS and Supermercados Econo have teamed up to launch the contest “Gana con MCS Classicare.” The initiative aims to support the elderly population at this difficult time, encouraging them to choose healthy food when shopping at the supermarket. Through this contest, 20 $500 gift cards totaling $10,000 will be raffled towards the purchase of healthy food at Supermercados Econo.
In addition, Medicare beneficiaries will be able to visit participating MCS orientation centers located at Supermercados Econo to receive discount coupons on selected healthy items.
“At MCS, we continuously emphasize awareness when it comes to the direct relationship between the food consumed by the elderly and their health. So this contest is reinforcing the importance of good nutrition to keep their health in optimal condition. For example, the effect of carbohydrates on blood sugar, excess sodium, cholesterol and fat on the cardiovascular system, and the impact of biological high-value protein on muscle mass. The way we eat and the food we choose can support our body in preventing or managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and cancer in a timely manner. Therefore, this effort will continue to raise awareness and promote healthy eating among our elderly,” said said Anabelle Carrión Martínez, assistant VP of Health Promotion and Wellness at MCS.
The raffle ends May 22, 2021. To be eligible to participate in Gana con MCS Classicare, all Medicare beneficiaries must be legal residents of Puerto Rico, over the age of 21, and meet established rule requirements. All participation requirements must be met. Those residing outside Puerto Rico will not be eligible to participate, or to receive prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.