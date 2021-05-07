Arcos Dorados, the company that manages McDonald's restaurants in Puerto Rico, announced that effective May 17, 2021, it will increase the starting salary of all restaurant employees to $8.25, as part of a company strategy to promote the professional development of its employees. equipment.
This change will impact the active workforce in its 96 restaurants around the island and will be the starting salary for every employee who begins their career with the company.
“Each strategic step of the company is based on our People as a priority. Arcos Dorados is recognized as the largest first formal employer in Latin America and the Caribbean. Our responsibility as a company is to provide everyone with the appropriate resources to develop their professional career," said Marisol Vega Couto, General Director of Arcos Dorados Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
In addition to the initial salary, increases will be applied for other levels of restaurant positions, positively impacting 97 percent of all employees island-wide. In addition to these advances in compensation, Arcos Dorados is recognized for offering training and development, allowing consistent growth at all levels of the company.
“Our restaurant employees are the foundation of our operation and their professional evolution is the focus of the brand's strategic plans. Giving them opportunities and resources to build a career is crucial, as over 90 percent of our General Managers have started their careers as Crew," Vega explained percent
Last year, Arcos Dorados strengthened the brand's presence in Puerto Rico, operating all of the McDonald’s restaurants on the island.
For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com.pr.
