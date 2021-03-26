Arcos Dorados, the company that runs McDonald’s restaurants in Puerto Rico, continues to focus its efforts on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, paying its employees four working hours to participate voluntarily in the vaccination process.
As established by the Puerto Rico Department of Health, food service workers can now be integrated into the immunization process as part of Phase 1-C.
The company will not be requiring its employees to participate in vaccination, but is actively advocating for immunization and providing educational information and resources to coordinate appointments to those who are interested.
"We are actively encouraging our teams to participate in all efforts aimed at continuing to fight the COVID-19 disease. This vaccination step is essential to protect the health of our employees, clients, and all Puerto Rican citizens," said Marisol Vega, Managing Director of Arcos Dorados for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
She added that the company is identifying opportunities to keep offering information, partnerships, and resources "to ensure that all our employees have access to this important process."
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, McDonald’s reviewed all of its operational areas and transformed its service processes to outline new health and safety standards through its McSeguros program. The initiative emphasizes intensifying cleanliness and maintaining social distancing.
Among the implemented measures, electronic payment has been encouraged, the delivery of food in double packaging with triple sealing at McDelivery, the use of acrylic at AutoMac, the frequency of hand washing of its employees, among others. Through McSeguros, the company has invested in additional employee training in proper hygiene practices and in educating its consumers to navigate these new processes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.