In light of the new executive order that allows shopping centers and restaurants to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayagüez Mall announced that it will open its doors next Monday, June 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to the mall's management, since May 26, employees from all stores and commercial spaces have received training on how to welcome customers while following health protocols. The administration seized this temporary closure to clean stores and spaces and increase its safety measures, per the executive order's requirements.

As part of Mayagüez Mall's reopening plan, all areas designated to comply with social distancing regulations are being labeled. In turn, disinfectant gel stations are being installed at various points in the shopping center. The use of masks will be compulsory for both employees and visitors, as well as the temperature measurement at the entrance of the shopping center.

"Our interest is to reopen our doors and that both our employees and tenants feel the tranquility that they are in a safe space. We have worked hard together with our work team, in order to establish effective safety and hygiene plans. We redouble cleaning efforts within the mall, using antibacterial and antiviral detergents. Our aim is to help the economy movement in a responsible and safe way," said Eduardo Villamil, vice president of Empresas Villamil, which owns the shopping center.

All these procedures are obeying the executive order issued by Gov. Wanda Vázquez to allow visitors to enter shopping centers. Mayagüez Mall is the latest to inform of its plans to step out of lockdown. Other malls that have announced similar measures include Plaza Las Américas, Plaza del Caribe, San Patricio Plaza, and The Mall of San Juan, among others.