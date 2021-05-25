Mastercard presents to Puerto Rican cardholders its program of exclusive experiences through the Priceless San Juan program. In alliance with three iconic gastronomic places in Old San Juan: Rincón Ibérico, Chocobar Cortés and Café Don Ruíz the program aims to reactivate culinary commerce on the island.
Cardholders will have the chance to enjoy three different experiences of knowing the historical chocolate of Casa Cortés, while tasting delicious chocolate at Chocobar Cortés, or an exquisite four-course dinner and flamenco show at the Rincón Ibérico. Cardholders will also learn about the history of the elaboration of the original coffee from Yauco and finally, tasting a premium coffee with a breakfast from the experienced coffee-maker personnel at Café Don Ruíz at Ballajá.
As the name dictates – Priceless - the only way to get these experiences is to be a Mastercard cardholder that will have the priority of making reservations through Mastercard from the small business participant. The program includes free merchandising, 2x1 in exclusive products, and even 5% to 60% discounts on selected items.
These alliances are part of the Mastercard objective to support small businesses in Puerto Rico since 2020, when the company began supporting the iconic place known as La Placita de Santurce, which with these incentives and continuing support, has been helping businesses to adapt to the new local law requirements to keep working in a secure way for their clients.
Through the “Together, let's start something Priceless” campaign, Mastercard has improved customers’ visits and experiences by supporting over 60 small businesses that are part of the Commerce Association of Old San Juan (ACOVI by its Spanish acronym).
The Mastercard Priceless experiences are available until December 2021. This is the first phase of gastronomic experiences that are part of art, culture and music that local cardholders can enjoy all year long. The second phase will launch in June 2021.
For further information, visit Priceless.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.