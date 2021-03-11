The global situation has led us to rethink how we do things, and that includes entertainment. For this reason, in a continuous demonstration of its support for sport, both face-to-face and virtual in Puerto Rico, Mastercard has joined a unique experience: Meet & Play 2k21.
This event will feature the presence of Carlos Arroyo and José Juan Barea, Puerto Rican stars, who will face a single game of the famous 2k21 video game. The matches will be broadcast On and Offline by the Twitch and Facebook Live platforms so that all the fans can witness them, this Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.
For this occasion, the public will be able to enjoy this meeting in real time, undoubtedly a fantastic opportunity for basketball fans and gamers, to enjoy a priceless moment, without contact, but united and watching their favorite athletes.
Throughout 2020, the pandemic accelerated the consumption of video games globally, making the consumption of these no longer just a generational issue, but that both parents and children can enjoy and find a great source of entertainment on these channels. In turn, streaming platforms such as Twitch have been a successful channel for brands to be part of this growth in the industry.
The event will be free; the links to access it can be found at: https://il.ink/ttgagency
