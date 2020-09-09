Understanding that small and midsize businesses have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and in particular those that are tied to the tourism industry, Mastercard is helping these merchants with the necessary technology to adapt and survive in the “new normal” and the rapid growth of e-commerce.
“Naturally, the economic landscape of the country has changed from a certain constant stability in the middle class to a marked decrease in employment opportunities, income and economic stability of the home. However, these aspects are expected to gradually return to their original status with a slight decrease as the social [and health] restrictions are lifted,” said John Muñoz, VP of Business Development at Mastercard, during a web conference.
“Of course, those who have seen the impact of the economy to a greater extent are small and medium-sized (SME) companies, which represent 90 percent of all and 70 percent of all jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean. As we continue to support the local market, Mastercard has decided to support SMEs in Puerto Rico that are still functional and offering products and services, but are struggling to survive due to lower consumer demand,” said the executive, who is based in Miami.
Muñoz explained that to help these merchants expand their businesses digitally, Mastercard offers an Acceleration Platform, which provides SMEs with protection in their digital operations to adapt to the new business environment. This service is available online for all small businesses in Puerto Rico.
Some of the benefits include free cybersecurity assessments: To protect small businesses when they bring their businesses to the online platform, Mastercard provides them with a free cybersecurity assessment until Dec. 31, 2020, as well as “market intelligence” solutions at no cost.
“Adding to our initial efforts, Mastercard is also supporting an iconic area for Puerto Ricans, which is La Placita de Santurce. We have come together to help them adapt and adjust to the requirements of local law and cover the partial costs of the investments they have had to make in order to keep their businesses running, offering customers safe services… from their reopenings until 2021,” Muñoz indicated.
The initiative is part of Mastercard’s commitment of $250 million over five years to support small businesses in the United States and other markets. The multi-million-dollar program provides financial, technology, product and insight assets to support the financial security and vitality of small businesses and their workers
“When our small businesses suffer our nation suffers, so it is incumbent upon all to ensure that we’re supporting the businesses who are the lifeblood of our economy and pillars of our communities,” said Michael Miebach, president of Mastercard. “We are leveraging our network, insights, technology and partnerships to deliver the resources small business owners need now to help them sustain their businesses as they quickly adapt to a new way of operating and evolved customer needs.”
Study on Consumption Trends
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has completely transformed our lives, Mastercard has also carried out a financial analysis and consumption projection, obtained from a survey of 500 Puerto Rico consumers around the island.
The Mastercard survey found that before the pandemic, residents occasionally went out to eat and had frequent visits to the supermarket. The future outlook is that while physical visits to restaurants and cafes will eventually return, it will be 6 percent below pre-pandemic levels.
An estimated 35 percent of respondents said they cancelled off-island travel but they do plan to travel again after many travel restrictions have been lifted.
In the post-pandemic world, going to shopping malls is expected to decline by just 9 percent, compared to online systems that should grow by a small 1 percent. While visits to entertainment centers such as cinemas or museums will return to their occasional consumption base, it should be just 2 percent below pre-pandemic levels, while sports centers and gyms should increase their customer influx by 9 percent, compared to their pre-quarantine numbers.
Towards the future of everyday payments, the payment systems by debit card, credit and contactless systems will increase by up to 3 percent after the pandemic, following a worldwide trend that consumers are now opting for electronic payment options.
