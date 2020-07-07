Mastercard, technology company in the electronic payments industry, has launched a pioneering project for contactless payment in public transport systems in the Caribbean.
This solution has been implemented for the first time on a bus route in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and allows its cardholders to pay for their ticket by using any contactless credit or debit card from Mastercard. The contactless technology of Mastercard allows users of public transport to have no contact with any terminal and thus, they will not have to buy tickets nor rechargeable public transportation cards.
The incorporation of electronic payments with Mastercard contactless cards in public transport is an unprecedented event for the region and contributes to the modernization of transport and the development of an integrated and sustainable mobility system, beyond developing the financial inclusion of the population.
Mastercard continues to work relentlessly to implement contactless payments in other Caribbean islands. This initiative aims to strengthen the digitization of electronic payments throughout the region and to displace cash, which has a high cost for society.
The program, which is still in the pilot phase in Dominican Republic, has already been implemented with great success in other countries such as Colombia and Chile and also in other important cities across the globe such as London and New York.
Additionally, the first Mastercard initiative with the transit authorities in the Caribbean was the “Mapping Santiago” project with the public transport network in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, in Dominican Republic. These programs encourage consumers to adopt contactless payments naturally and routinely, thus supporting digital inclusion, local commerce and economic development in the Caribbean.
“At Mastercard we always want to go further and put all our necessary resources to contribute to an effective digitization of the Caribbean. We are currently working with transport and transit authorities to build a strategy that further strengthens this service. We also work on a platform to map urban informal transit in the cities of Latin America and the Caribbean. Transportation data is essential for the economic development of a society," said Marcelo Tangioni, president of the Caribbean Division.
