Despite the economic challenges that the pandemic has brought to many businesses that have had to temporarily close their operations, some Puerto Rican companies continue their expansion to new markets.
Such is the case of local manufacturer Marvel International, Inc., which has 100 establishments in the U.S. mainland with its El Gordito hamburgers and aims to double that number in the mid term.
The food manufacturer—located in Guaynabo in a building of 100,000 sq ft—projects ample revenue growth in the coming years with the distribution of El Gordito in new points of sale in the states of the American nation, to reach 200 stores.
"We are currently exporting 5 percent of this product and 95 percent is sold in Puerto Rico. We project that percentage of sales in the United States to increase to 20 percent in the next three or four years, which will mean 10 new jobs," said Eduardo Collado, director of the Marvel International plant.
Although Collado did not dismiss expanding the company's installments in the future, he said it is not necessary for the time being.
The traditional Puerto Rican burgers are sold at Walmart in regions that are densely populated by Puerto Ricans, such as Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), New Hampshire, and Virginia.
"We are concentrating on this stage and later we will evaluate new countries, recognizing the value of our brand. We are very proud to be able to supply Puerto Rican families in the United States with one of their favorite products. With this introduction to the market, we hope to make consumers feel at home and open up to other Latino communities. We seek to reach the diaspora that longs for the flavors of Puerto Rico," said Janelle Velázquez, Marvel International's brand manager.
The company also started exporting other products at the end of 2019 that have been very well received by both the local consumer and Puerto Ricans who live abroad.
"Part of the plan is to continue exporting Del Campo brand products, which have ready-to-eat soups and mashed potatoes made in Puerto Rico. Then, we want to open the market for Don Toño sofrito and Don Goyo spices, brands that people cling to due to the nature of their flavor," Vázquez explained, adding that the company has not received government incentives, but will evaluate this option later on.
The team at Marvel International produces more than 150,000 pounds of hamburgers, soups, sofrito, spices, and sauces on a weekly basis. The company in Puerto Rico through B. Fernández & Hnos in more than 500 points islandwide.
