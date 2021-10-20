Efective November 1, 2021, Marta E. Rodríguez is appointed as Partner, Head of Kevane Grant Thornton Puerto Rico's Advisory Department.
Rodríguez is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Valuation Analyst and Certified Global Management Accountant with more than 19 years of experience, the company said in a statement.
As Head of the Department, she will oversee the operational, transactional and forensic advisory practice in Puerto Rico and will continue providing advisory services in the areas of internal audit, risk advisory, valuations, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, forensic examinations, and litigation support, among others.
She is a member of the Puerto Rico State Society of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.