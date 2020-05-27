Now that the Puerto Rico government eased lockdown restrictions on businesses, Carolina's Mall of San Juan and Guaynabo's San Patricio Plaza announced that they will be ready to welcome customers starting June 1.
Both commercial establishments assured that they will follow strict sanitation protocols and adhere to the limitations outlined on Executive Order 2020-041, which states that shopping centers must ensure that the maximum occupancy does not exceed 50 percent of the capacity established in the PR Building Code 2018.
In the case of San Patricio Plaza, it will allow a maximum occupancy of 4,117 customers and, unlike other malls—such as San Juan's Plaza Las Américas and Ponce's Plaza del Caribe—it will not require reservation.
"At the entrance we will add the people who are entering through a digital system to keep track, as well as a vehicle count in the parking lot. The host who charges parking and provides information has acrylic panels and face shield. On the terrace, there is a capacity of 525 people and we have already reduced the chairs to 180 chairs, but now we will lower them to 25 percent of the capacity. The entrances that will be open are the Banco Popular, Bed Bath & Beyond, Roma store (opposite González Giusti Avenue) and the Walgreens store," said Miguel González, vice president of Operations at San Patricio Plaza.
Meanwhile, the Mall of San Juan informed that it will use labels to ensure social distancing precautions, as well as designated sanitation stops.
Per the executive order's restrictions, the Mall of San Juan will open its doors from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, while San Patricio Plaza will receive customers from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m., also Monday through Saturday.
However, not all stores or utilities will reopen in this first wave of reactivating the economy. EO 2020-041 bans movie theaters, gaming areas, and valet parking services. The Mall of San Juan will even ban the use of water fountains and eliminate seating and other furniture in communal and dining areas.
“We still don't know how many stores will be open, but we hope that a little more than 35 percent of customers will arrive, which is the percentage that the United States has had at the beginning of its opening in shopping centers. Big chains like T.J. Maxx and Bed Bath & Beyond that have an entrance outside the mall still don't have an opening date," González said regarding San Patricio Plaza's limitations.
For more information about which stores and services are available, visit www.themallofsanjuan.com or www.sanpatricio.com.
