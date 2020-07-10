The Mall of San Juan launched Golden Hour as part of the Golden Age Club entertainment and wellness program targeting senior citizens, announced Marnie Marquina, general manager of the mall.
“We want to receive them and for them to feel safe to visit us, which is why we created this space in a special schedule and offering all the distance controls and protection measures," Marquina said.
The Golden Hour, in alliance with MMM, will begin next Tuesday, July 14, from 9:00 a.m. and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday until December 31, 2020. Those interested should register at the Customer Service Center, where they will receive orientation of their benefits.
From 9:00 a.m. at 10:00 a.m., they will have a reserved space on the terrace, in front of Starbene Caffé. This space will be labeled to comply with all the rules of physical distance and cleanliness. All participants will receive a free coffee and pastry, while they last.
Additionally, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., they can go shopping in a quiet environment and receive discounts at participating stores during this period. It is not necessary to make an appointment to enter the shopping center.
All the Golden Age Club events are free of charge for people 65 years or older.
The Mall of San Juan is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.themallofsanjuan.com.
