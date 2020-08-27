Advil Dual Action, the first and only FDA approved formulation that combines ibuprofen and acetaminophen, two powerful pain relieving ingredients, arrives on the market at the same time in the United States and Puerto Rico. The novel medication is made in Puerto Rico by GSK Consumer Healthcare.
The new Advil Dual Action, approved by the FDA at the beginning of the year, is produced in Puerto Rico at the company’s Guayama facility. Advil Dual Action provides effective pain relief. Each dose is two caplets and each caplet contains lower daily doses of each medication. Each dose is 250 mg ibuprofen and 500 mg acetaminophen every eight hours. Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that fights pain at its source while Acetaminophen blocks pain signals to the brain for pain relief.
Due to its powerful pain reliever combination, it temporarily relieves tough pains due to: muscular aches, backache, headache, toothache, menstrual cramps and minor pain of arthritis, among others.
“This innovation increases the GSK Consumer Healthcare portfolio, who already has the most complete variety of pain fighting solutions on the market. Additionally, to have the opportunity to develop Advil Dual Action in Puerto Rico, the most revolutionary pain relief industry product in the last 25 years in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, is a true proof of confidence and support of our peoples’ talent and capacity. Hundreds of professionals work daily at our Guayama facility making OTC products,” said Víctor Rincón, GSK Consumer Healthcare general manager.
The medication is already available over the counter at the pain relief section of the major drug store chains, community pharmacies and retail stores.
