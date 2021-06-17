Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised the Flamboyan Foundation with a $3 million donation to support the Flamboyan Arts Fund, its impactful initiative that preserves, amplifies and sustains the arts community in Puerto Rico.
“We are grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this investment in the work we have been doing since 2018 to protect Puerto Rico’s rich artistic heritage,” said Carlos Rodríguez, Executive Director of Flamboyan Foundation Puerto Rico.
He added that this funding "signals a recognition that people across the globe understand the importance of the contributions Puerto Rican artists have made throughout history. In the coming weeks, our team will be working hard to determine the programs that these funds will be supporting.”
Since 2018 – and in response to the devastating effects of Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017 – the Fund has provided critical support to 541 artists and 106 arts organizations including museums, theaters, arts education programs, and concert venues to maintain the integrity of their programming, increase their visibility, and sustain their impact.
About the Flamboyan Arts Fund
The Flamboyan Arts Fund is a partnership between Flamboyan Foundation, Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family, and the Hamilton musical to preserve, amplify, and sustain the arts in Puerto Rico. Since Hurricane Maria's draconian impact, many artists and arts organizations like museums, theaters, arts education programs, and music venues are at risk of cutting back services or closing.
The fund supports all facets of the arts community including: music, theater, visual arts, dance, literature, and youth arts education to ensure that the arts and culture continue to flourish during the rebuilding of Puerto Rico. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.