Every Christmas many of us purchase our holiday gifts at the last minute, resulting in generic gifts that may not reflect our good intentions or best wishes. Although we settle for the notion of “it’s the thought that counts,” there is a gift alternative that speaks volumes about your choice and appreciation for family and friends.
Consider The Macallan line of whiskies from the renowned and historic Scottish distillery, which offers a wide range of ideas as the perfect gift.
During this time of holiday celebration, which takes on greater emotional value in the face of the “new reality,” the expressions of The Macallan Edition No. 6 and The Macallan Rare Cask stand out, both conveying a message of exclusive luxury and esoteric taste as gifts.
According to Joe Cabassa, regional leader of Brand Ambassadors and Education for The Macallan, Edition No. 6 and Rare Cask “are excellent representations of the high quality and unique experience that The Macallan provides in every bottle. As one of the oldest distilleries in the world, The Macallan is distinguished by its commitment to making a whisky that is simply unmatched, the result of more than a century of artisanal processes carefully curated by master distillers who carry excellence in their DNA.”
The Macallan Edition No. 6
Inspired by one of Scotland’s most legendary rivers, the Spey River, and the beauty of its natural surroundings, The Macallan Edition No. 6 is a multifaceted single malt that comes from a combination of American and European oak sherry casks, with flavors of ripe plum, sweet orange and cinnamon and an antique copper color.
“This complex single malt gives us the perfect result of the limited editions, as there is much to discover in this whisky. The natural color of antique copper, derived from the exceptional oak casks of The Macallan, indicates the richness of flavor that it keeps, as well as its structure and depth, which are discovered further with the passage of time,” noted Cabassa.
The Macallan Rare Cask
Rare Cask’s dark mahogany red whisky demonstrates two of The Macallan’s most important and distinctive strengths: sherry-seasoned oak casks and natural color. This special edition is a mastery of wood as part of its essence. Rare Cask combines knowledge, skill, passion, commitment and creativity to create an exceptional whisky that is worthy of its name.
Crafted to showcase complexity and depth, Rare Cask is sourced from the widest range of barrels used for maturation at The Macallan Estate. The combination of American and European oak casks seasoned with sherry, carefully selected by an elite whisky-making team using vessels that are mostly first fill, provides an exquisite and unmistakably woodsy whisky with an intense color.
The Macallan Estate
This expression is a tribute to The Macallan’s heritage and home. It is an extremely special new single malt that contains a rare spirit from a proportion of the barley grown on the Easter Elchies farm, distilled only once a year for a week. Created by Whisky Maker Sarah Burgess, The Macallan Estate is a celebration of the unique provenance and heritage of single malt.
“The Macallan Estate offers a subtle hint of citrus that balances the traditional richness of sherry, resulting in a complex single malt whisky with an extraordinarily long finish. This expression offers a unique opportunity to experience a rare spirit made from prized farm-grown barley and honors the birthplace of every bottle of The Macallan,” Cabassa said.
