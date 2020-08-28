Architecture and interior design firm Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón®, with offices in Puerto Rico and the state of Florida, was recognized among the top international design firms by Engineering News-Record magazine (ENR).
ENR is one of the most important publications in the construction industry. It offers news and reports about projects, products, and industry leaders. In addition, it connects several sectors in the industry by covering topics such as entrepreneurial management, design, construction techniques, technology, security, law, legislation, the environment, and jobs.
In the latest edition of ENR, Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón® was included among the primary 225 international design firms, being the only Puerto Rican firm included in this magazine. The firms are classifies according to the design projects made in 2019 and the category includes commercial projects, offices, academic facilities, hospitals, medical establishments, hotels, apartments, and housing complexes.
According to the ENR, "the leading 225 companies generated $72.31 billion in design revenue in 2019 from projects outside home countries, up a scant 0.6 percent from $71.88 billion in 2018." The publication stated that the reflection of this "weak" growth can be attributed to entities who opted not to participate over U.S. government disclosure restrictions on publicly traded companies.
“We are extremely proud to be able to represent Puerto Rico internationally. This mention validates what we have known for years… that local talent can compete globally. However, although these mentions are important, now more than ever we have the duty to continue working toward our island’s economic development and growth because local talent wants to and can,” said architect Ricardo Álvarez-Díaz, co-founder of the firm.
Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón® | Architecture & Interior Design is a leader in the industry, with headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico and offices in Miami, Florida. The firm was founded in 2001 and has been recognized with over a dozen local and international design awards, and has done work in the United States, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.
For more information about the firm, visit www.alvarezdiazvillalon.com
