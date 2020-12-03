After eight years at Ciudadela in Santurce, Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón (AD&V) is moving its headquarters to a new space located in the center of the Puerto Rico Convention District in San Juan.
“At AD&V, the well-being of our team is our top priority. The new offices will provide our team with comfortable, ample work space and will the give them the tools to continually grow, successfully thrive, while providing excellent services and keeping our firm’s mission of creating Places of Purpose,” said Monique Lugo-López, president & COO of AD&V.
The space, located on the second floor of the commercial areas of the Sheraton Hotel complex, will double AD&V's current office space and has been completely designed according to strict specifications of the U.S. Green Building Council in order to achieve LEED certification.
The new facility will include open and flexible work areas to accommodate the company's team, interior design and architecture libraries, a conference room that overlooks the district, a 3D printing room, a virtual reality room, a pinup room for the team to meet and discuss projects and have brainstorming sessions, additional conference rooms, a large comfortable lounge area equipped with a kitchenette, phone booths for personal phone calls or meetings, among other amenities.
The new headquarters will provide the AD&V team with access to nearby restaurants, event venues and the hotel’s shared amenities. These additional benefits are part of their efforts to encourage our team to maintain a good work-life balance, the company said.
The design of the new office was also intended to create a full sequence of experiences for the company's clients. The new headquarters is easy to access and has a direct entrance to our space. It will give AD&V visitors a unique experience to discover the office as they go, while enjoying the beautiful view of the Convention District.
The new space will continue to uphold their design philosophy: promoting a healthy environment for team members, using natural lighting, conserving energy, minimizing waste, reducing our overall carbon footprint, and serving as a showroom for clients and visitors.
Some of the sustainable measures being incorporated into the new offices are: high efficiency LED lighting fixtures, Lutron lighting system controls and sensors, solar window films to reduce heat gain, sound absorption panels made from recycled content, energy efficient AHU and controls, zero VOC paints, fixtures that reduce indoor water use, formaldehyde and urea free adhesives, as well as ergonomic furniture that includes standing desks. The company will reduce the environmental impact of the move by reusing most of their former offices’ furnishings, materials, and equipment. (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!)
“Through this move to the new headquarters, we hope to attract other businesses to help catapult the area’s growth and create a sense of community. Our goal is always to identify a space where it makes sense for our firm to be, while being a catalyst for the economic development of an area that is important for the city’s infrastructure,” said Ricardo Álvarez, Díaz, co-founder & CEO of AD&V.
