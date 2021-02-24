Under the seal of Lucía goat cheese, produced at the Renacer farm in Juncos, two new products were recently launched and there are already plans to further expand the product family and also create an agrotourism experience.
The project that began with four milking goats in 2016, one of these named Lucía - the name of the brand – has already expanded to 50 milking goats, in a farmstead-type operation, where the raw materials and the final products are produced in the same space.
Its owner, María Teresa Juan Urrutia, explained that the new varieties of cheese, available for now through the Produce platform, are goat cheese with “recao” (cilantro) and another with passion fruit. For now, it is a pilot project, but they already have other flavors that they would like to integrate into the pipeline.
“We want to bring honey, which is a classic that everyone likes, but we also want to focus a lot on tropical products, on those flavors like tamarind and pomegranate. That type of flavor that is more tropical and more targeted to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, “ said Juan Urrutia to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Currently, the original product, which can be found in many supermarket shelves, in the international cheese section, is a goat cheese with the French recipe, which is known as chevre.
“It has a similar consistency as cream cheese, made with goat cheese. So, it is spreadable, it is not an aged cheese, it is a fresh cheese. And since it was my favorite, it was the first one I started, but within that pipeline or product line that I want to have, that is the first. We launched the second and third, which are flavored with cilantro and another with passion fruit, with the flavors already integrated into the cheese, “she said.
Other products that she envisions launching with goat cheese as a raw material are aged or semi-aged cheese, yogurt and dulce de leche, made with sweetened milk.
For all this, Juan Urrutia foresees to gradually increase the production of milking goats to 200. “The future investment is to try to have a dairy farm with 200 milking goats with more mechanized milking facilities than what you saw, “she said excitedly.
And this intention to increase production is also in line with the reality of local goat cheese consumption. In 2016 - before Lucía goat cheese existed -, 100 percent of this product was imported. Even bow, this local factory only reaches 1 percent of total consumption.
In addition to new products, María Teresa wants to create an agrotourism experience where people can meet the protagonists of cheese and learn about its production process. That experience would include an area to feed and interact with baby goats, and other spaces to taste a buy the products.
She is also committed to creating a culture of appreciation and pride for what is produced locally.
“The success of projects like this one that I am working on, is that the Puerto Rican identify and have that intention of supporting the local product. I understand that the biggest challenge is to make Puerto Ricans decide to choose Lucía cheese, rather than a cheese that has been traveling for a month to get to the supermarket shelves. For me, that is the most important thing about this project, “ she said.
