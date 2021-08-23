Lopito, Ileana & Howie Inc., has been reaccredited as the only advertising agency in Puerto Rico to be a W Certified Company. This certification is awarded to local and international businesses who actively believe and promote the inclusion and leadership of women in the workforce.
“Lopito, Ileana & Howie has progressively and consistently promoted and ensured the inclusion, participation, and female awareness. Women hold leadership positions in the Agency and are crucial to the executions and strategies we develop for the Company and for our business partners. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to women, equity in the workplace and with the communities we work with,” said Alexandra Caraballo, Customer Interaction manager and partner at Lopito, Ileana & Howie.
W Certified Company is a mechanism to measure a company’s efforts and best practices as an employer to promote inclusion, attract, and retain the best female talent. Likewise, it recognizes companies that maintain a gender balance between management and the board of directors.
This year, and for the second time, Lopito, Ileana & Howie revalidated as the only Puerto Rican advertising agency certified by the organization.
Today, 54% of the agency’s employees are women, and 16% hold leadership positions. These figures reaffirm the inclusion philosophy of Lopito, Ileana & Howie established since its foundation. It was a woman, Ileana Font, one of its founding partners. Likewise, in 2018, Lopito, Ileana & Howie named Caraballo as a firm partner.
Lopito, Ileana & Howie also has the Women in Innovation division, a group of professional experts in the advertising and public relations industry with experience in designing programs and communication strategies aimed at women as consumers and entrepreneurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.