Lopito, Ileana & Howie, Inc. (LIH) has announced a new joint venture with Dr. Mikel Alonso, founder of BRAINTERPRETER®, which specializes in consumer research through Neuroscience and studying conscious and unconscious feelings. Now, clients of this Puerto Rican-owned agency can obtain advertising campaign and messages results based on direct measurement of the brain and nervous system, instead of a subjective opinion.
Dr. Mikel Alonso, who has a PhD in Neuroscience applied to Marketing from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and has more than 20 years of experience assisting companies to apply Neuroscience techniques to consumer research, explained that “consumers make more than 35,000 daily decisions, and 95 percent of them are unconscious. That’s why consumers can never verbalize the authentic reasons for their behavior.”
Moreover, José L. Álvarez Arraiza, partner at Lopito, Ileana & Howie, Inc., stated that “we associated with Dr. Alonso to facilitate our clients’ consumer reports and metrics, in order to create effective and impactful messages. In a competitive advertising environment with so much information to which consumers are exposed to through mass and digital media, it’s important to measure messages to make sure that they will be accepted at the unconscious level. With Neuromarketing we can measure the unconscious and collect data that will allow us to adjust communication and make it more effective. For us, this measuring is vital to develop messages that reduce digital ads ‘skipping’ and TV ‘zapping.'”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. Alonso developed Neuromarketing remote studies, utilizing Eyetracking and Facial Coding technology. He conducted a remote study in Spain, exposing consumers to a Frito Lay brand ad, in which vision was tracked, and emotions were measured through facial coding. The study showed, second-by-second, which ad segments generated more attention and which emotions subjects unconsciously felt.
As part of this joint venture, LIH will have the capability to conduct multiple marketing studies, according to client needs.
LIH clients participated on a digital seminar, offered by Dr. Alonso, in which he said, “companies that are successful in the future will be the ones that understand the human brain and know how to satisfy it”. For more details about the seminar, please visit news.lih.com.
For more information about LIH and this new service, visit lih.com or look for the Facebook page lihadvertising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.