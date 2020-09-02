The required safety protocols required to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the way of doing business and customer interaction in many small and medium-sized enterprises.
BrainHi, a technology company founded and developed in Puerto Rico, has managed to lead the response to the challenges, supplying more than 300 local businesses and professional offices with their virtual services of automated messaging, call rescue, and appointment management.
"The pandemic and its health and safety restrictions have forced many businesses to change the way they operate and receive patients, clients, and consumers. Doctors' waiting rooms have been turned into virtual waiting rooms, and the in-store experience is now mostly done by appointments. Many times, it is impossible to answer all calls received. That is where BrainHi’s technology comes in. BrainHi automatically texts the interested party and answers basic questions, coordinates their appointments, and establishes a virtual connection," said Emmanuel Oquendo, co-founding partner and CEO of BrainHi.
BrainHi is a virtual service that prevents businesses from losing and accumulating unanswered calls and messages.
The program, developed by Puerto Rican engineers, rescues missed calls and answers them with automated responses via text message. All the information is kept on a digital portal only visible to the business owner so they can answer, monitor, and analyze the flow of calls or customer requests. BrainHi also enables businesses to track multiple clients simultaneously in an automated way.
Through its messaging platform, BrainHi has allowed businesses to automate a high volume of calls, enable customers to request ordinary or necessary information about the business, make appointments, and organize waiting lists. Indeed, many companies have found in BrainHi an effective solution to handle and welcome people to their stores and businesses.
"We are pleased with the reception that BrainHi has received from small and medium-sized business owners, as well as by professionals who have welcomed BrainHi as one more member of their business team. Precisely, the objective of BrainHi is to provide a virtual assistant to offices and businesses so that they do not miss calls and so that customers always feel cared for," Oquendo added.
Among the businesses that have opted for the innovative system are retail companies such as La Hacienda, Party City, and El Mercado de Juguetes. In the case of La Hacienda, for example, BrainHi has rescued more than 10,000 calls per week, managing to streamline customer service, shift distribution, and channel orders.
"Thanks to BrainHi, we have managed to triple the number of customers we serve daily after the first COVID-19 lockdown order. From that moment on, BrainHi has helped us establish a new communication channel with our customers," said Jorge Bonnet from La Hacienda.
In the local healthcare industry, where BrainHi was a pioneer, the company is trusted by hundreds of general practitioners and specialists, dentists, hospitals, pharmacies, and dispensaries in Puerto Rico.
Likewise, it has benefited businesses and professionals from other sectors such as furniture stores, beauty salons, restaurants, and attractions such as Toro Verde. Using artificial intelligence, the platform develops customized messaging for each of the businesses it serves, which also includes Esteban Montes Salon, ConWaste, Farmacias Aliadas, and Frontiers.
BrainHi programming has the highest standards of cybersecurity and message encryption, ensuring that information is accessed only by authorized personnel.
More information on how programming works is available at brainhi.com or by contacting one of their ambassadors at 787-520-7864.
