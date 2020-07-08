Vainilla Castañer LLC, located in the municipality Lares, aims to boost Puerto Rico’s Farming economy by reviving vanilla production on the island.
The entity, founded in 2018 by a group of nine farmers and local talent, is embarking in a journey called the Vanilla Project, which joined various farms in several mountainous municipalities in a mission to bring back what was once Puerto Rico’s third most lucrative agricultural product.
Millyvette García — secretary of the Board of Directors and president of the Committee of Marketing and Relations with Farmers at Vainilla Castañer — explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, throughout the 1930s and 1950s, Puerto Rico was a vanilla powerhouse.
“Back then, Puerto Rico was the largest vanilla manufacturer in terms of what was consumed locally and could be exported to the United States. The vanilla consumed back then in the U.S. was grown here, but then, with the industrialization [of the island] many areas were abandoned, as we all know, and that was set aside,” she said.
“That is why our slogan is ‘reviving history,’ because we want to bring to the present that moment of economic success in that period where there was no advanced technology or social media like we have now, yet they managed to achieve it, so why not do it now?,” García said.
She noted that one of the benefits of vanilla, which comes from an orchid, is that the plant requires minimal space to grow and can be co-farmed with other produce. “The space required is not very big. It is a plant that by itself does not stand upright and needs a place to attach to so that it can continue growing. It is going to stick to [the plant] where it is.”
As such, Vainilla Castañer is affiliated with 15 local farms, from whom the company will buy the vanilla beans they produce. The company is also in the process of creating the Cooperative of Vanilla Producers and Developers in Puerto Rico — awaiting approval from the Puerto Rico Cooperative Development Commission — which García said would ensure farmer input and representation throughout the entire vanilla production and selling process.
Vainilla Castañer currently sells Vainilla Real, pastes and extracts derived from gourmet beans grown in Mexico, but the local company seeks to produce and export its own label. On June 27, Vainilla Castañer held a Facebook Live to unveil vanilla beans, which — along with further produce — are expected to undergo processing in 2021 and be sold as gourmet extract and paste in 2022 under the Vainilla Castañer label.
Héctor Collazo, president of Vainilla Castañer, said that each kilogram can be sold for $100 to $250. The company will first send their products to be evaluated by experts in Germany before focusing on sales. Specifically, the company seeks to start selling its own label in Puerto Rico and niche markets in Germany and the states of New York and California, which Collazo said are highly interested in consuming gourmet-quality vanilla that is ethically sourced in Puerto Rico.
“We are very optimistic with this project so that Puerto Rico can smell like vanilla once more,” García affirmed.
To become an affiliate or to learn more information, call (787) 398-0779 or visit https://www.facebook.com/vainillarealpr/.
