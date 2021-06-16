MCS recently launched its innovative Corporate Wellness program to provide company leaders with hands-on training on leadership styles, organizational development and situation management. This in turn will enable them to have a positive influence on their work environment and the well-being of their employees. It will also promote an increase in productivity, as well as a gradual reduction in health risk factors and the costs associated with them. Since its launch, MCS’s Corporate Wellness program has already helped more than 115 companies foster productivity and profitability by promoting health and efficiency within their work areas.
Among the 115 companies actively benefitting from MCS’s Corporate Wellness program is technology and electronic transaction company Evertec. Viviana López Rodríguez, senior manager of LATAM & Recompensa Total de Gente & Cultura, noted: “For us at Evertec, it’s been a great opportunity to participate in the MCS Corporate Wellness program, which offers a wide variety of talks for our leaders, addressing topics such as integral wellness, the importance of effective communication with our employees, and taking care of our internal talent. We’ve received excellent input from our leaders, who always enjoy the talks and look forward to upcoming events.”
MCS’s Corporate Wellness program consists of three modules. The first includes virtual monthly organizational coaching talks for business leaders and managers, and are led by certified consultant and organizational coach Yadira Aboumar, president of Level Up Consulting Services. The topics include flexible leadership, effective communication, working remotely and preventing burnout.
“Organizational coaching is a method for developing employee potential and achieving effective results in companies. It’s designed to provoke individual introspection, provide situation management tools, and support and inspire company leaders to navigate the challenges organizations face. This is critical when we look at the well-being and health of our work teams,” said Aboumar.
For her part, Anabelle Carrión, assistant VP of Health Promotion and Wellness at MCS, explained that the greater the number of risk factors present in employees, the more significant the employer’s investment in healthcare costs and loss of productivity. “Through our Corporate Wellness program, we support hundreds of employers in Puerto Rico by training their leaders to create a healthy work environment and promote the well-being of their employees. The goal is to reduce absenteeism and loss of work time due to illness and disability. In other words, the program contributes to increasing the company’s profitability and productivity by educating its leaders to reduce the prevalence of health risk factors and their associated costs,” said Carrión.
The second module of the Corporate Wellness program includes virtual workshops on wellness practices, coordinated by licensed nutritionist and manager of MCS’s Health Promotion and Nutrition Initiatives, Zilka Ríos. “Through these workshops, we are sharing evidence-based trends to promote and support employee wellness, while teaching healthy practices that result in personal and professional development. At the end of the day, this will result in greater productivity for the work teams,” said Ríos.
In addition to the talks and workshops offered through a digital platform, the third program module consists of digital articles on organizational coaching and wellness in the workplace.
MCS’s Corporate Wellness program is focused on fostering healthy work environments and lifestyles to achieve optimal health, which is an important support strategy for increased productivity, reduction of absenteeism and presenteeism, as well as a reduction in costs associated with health risk factors. The program is complementary and free of charge for MCS commercial customers. Other MCS commercial customers who have also benefited from the program include Amgen, AON and Oriental Bank. To participate, email mipropuesta@medicalcardsystem.com.
