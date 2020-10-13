Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Librería Libros AC bookstore and bistro in Santurce joined other Puerto Rico businesses that have closed their doors in the past seven months.
Samuel Medina Miranda, president and founder of Libros AC, wrote on social media that the bookstore, which had welcomed customers for eight years, will pass on to The Bookmark.
"For the past 8 years, Libros AC has the opportunity to offer a space of open dialogue for all types of communities. In that corner at Belaval St., we had the privilege of listening to both the most contemporary literary voices as well as enjoying the music, ink, dance, lungs, and care of our Puerto Rican artists," he stated.
Medina Miranda reminded that after Hurricane Maria, the bookstore celebrated its fifth anniversary differently. "We filled the van's gas tank and packed a lot of warm food and first aid items and we gave them to families affected by the hurricane."
This year, Libros AC couldn't celebrate it's eighth anniversary due to the coronavirus. "We celebrate it, however, remembering everything that took place in 1510 Ponce de León Ave., enthusiastic, knowing that a bookstore will remain alive in Santurce and in good hands."
"I thank all of you, our readers, followers, and collaborators for your support during these past 8 years. I thank the entire team and the family of employees who, at one time or another, were part of our project. Without a doubt, they contributed a diversity of color, broadness, and richness to the library," he wrote.
The founder of Libros AC also thanked his mother, Zoraida Miranda Orta, for fostering in him a love for reading, art, and culture. "Libros AC would have never been possible without her."
"Thanks, Mom, for giving me the right words to be able to express myself and write. Unknowingly, with the stroke of a pencil you had been, since childhood, drawing and building the idea of what would once be a bookstore. Today you can be proud that this corner of time in the history of Santurce was and will always be yours," Medina Miranda added.
Log into Facebook | Facebook
Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.