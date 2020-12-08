One month after it officially acquired AT&T’s wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberty Puerto Rico gave an update on the integration process.
The company also took the opportunity to present a new media campaign which emphasizes the continuity of network quality and excellent customer service being delivered from the same state-of-the-art network and local employees that have been with the company for years. Many of these employees have been working in the wireless operations for over 30 years.
“The mobile operations may be changing brand name in the near future, but the quality of service that customers have come to expect will always be there," said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico. “Customers are being serviced by the same excellent professionals that have been part of the operation throughout its various changes in ownership and brands.”
Khoury began the update on the combined company’s integration process, stating that the wireless network continues to perform very well, and service has not been impacted. Regarding the call center transition from other AT&T call centers across the world to Puerto Rico, the executive added that it is a highly detailed process.
Even though there have been some challenges along the way, the problems have been solved and the company is moving towards answering 100 percent of all customer service calls locally. Khoury added that the local call center also handles inbound sales.
Liberty is going full speed ahead with 5G deployment in more locations in Puerto Rico and the USVI. Currently, about 90 percent of Puerto Rico and USVI’s population enjoys 5G coverage, which is present across all 78 of the island’s municipalities and in the USVI islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John.
Liberty is expanding the backhaul fiber network to the first sites in the USVI laying fiber underground. In the project’s first phase, Liberty is already deploying 59 miles of fiber optics throughout the USVI, which will deliver improved mobile service to 50 percent of sites throughout the islands. Construction of this phase is expected to conclude in the first half of 2021.
“Currently, all key performance indicators equal those prior to closing and all our wireless team activities, especially those involving design, planning, performance, optimization, and construction, are on-going without slowing down,” added Khoury.
Regarding mobile segment offers, the company is having great success with its new offers featuring the recently launched iPhone 12. These offers are part of a revitalized customer focus, which extends the best equipment offers to new and current customers alike.
Khoury emphasized that the new company now combines the fastest wireless network with the fastest fixed network in local markets.
Both Liberty and AT&T’s fixed and wireless networks have been consistently recognized as the Fastest Networks in Puerto Rico, according to results from Speedtest® by Ookla®. Data from November reflects a 20 percent improvement in internet speeds compared to October.
Regarding Liberty’s fixed internet operations, Khoury mentioned that the Government’s subsidy program remains strong and has been very successful. He added that both new and existing customers have benefited from it.
“Customer requests for this program have been astronomically high and it has caused abnormal volumes in our Customer Service Department, but we are confident that all applications will be processed properly, since the deadline was extended until December 31,” Khoury explained.
Increased internet consumption is still a trend, but it seems to have plateaued, Khoury noted. Liberty is still at the 46 percent increase in data consumption levels that emerged after the island’s lockdown in March.
He added that the company’s average household per customer currently consumes more than 13 gigabytes a day or close to 400 gigabytes a month. To manage this consumption, the company has been increasing capacity in its fixed network throughout the year.
To accommodate this large increase in consumption and need for more bandwidth, Liberty recently increased internet speeds in its Triple Packs to 250Mbps. Customers can now get more speed in their service bundles, including the company’s latest retail offer “Conecta con la alegría de la Navidad” (Connect with the Joy of Christmas) to which residential customers can subscribe with no penalties, no commitment and no contract.
The offer features a new Triple Pack with Español de Primera television service, 250Mbps internet and unlimited telephony for $85.99 per month. The bundle also includes free Showtime service for three months. The “Conecta con la alegría de la Navidad” offer is available until December 31.
To reinforce its commitment to customers, the company is launching a new campaign titled “Lo mejor se queda aquí contigo” (The best stays here with you). The advertising campaign was produced in Puerto Rico and includes three television spots featuring several long-time AT&T Puerto Rico employees who tell viewers that even though the brand has changed before, the quality service customers have always enjoyed has been constant and will continue to be.
The concept was created locally by advertising agency Lopito, Ileana & Howie and directed by Miguel Zayas from producing company Sentido Común. The campaign will also include ads in print media, radio, billboards and social media, which start appearing this week.
“Along with the talented and experienced employees from AT&T, our combined company now has over 2,200 employees serving customers and taking care of the two best and fastest networks in Puerto Rico and the USVI,” Khoury mentioned. “This campaign represents the commitment of AT&T PR Mobility’s employees that are now part of the Liberty family and are dedicated to providing the same level of quality service they always have. We are happy and proud to have these outstanding professionals as part of the one team we are now.”
