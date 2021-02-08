Liberty Puerto Rico is celebrating Safer Internet Day to highlight the importance of using the internet responsibly and safely. The event will be observed worldwide on tomorrow, Feb. 9, and will feature the slogan “Together for a better internet.”
All of Liberty Latin America’s operating companies, including Liberty Puerto Rico, are celebrating the global event with their own roster of activities. Liberty Puerto Rico will celebrate Safer Internet Day on the island with an educational campaign that provides several resources to help parents, children, teachers and the broader public to navigate the web safely.
“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and many daily activities still mostly taking place online, the need for a safer internet is even more evident. Continuing the celebration of Safer Internet Day is part of our commitment to make the internet a safer place to visit and to empower its users to protect themselves online,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.
Liberty Puerto Rico is proud to have participated in this global initiative since 2008. This year’s media campaign will start running in print press, social media and the Internet tomorrow. Social media efforts will include information and safety tips for the campaign’s targeted audiences through the Navega con Seguridad, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Business, and Liberty Foundation platforms.
The main purpose of Liberty Puerto Rico’s Navega con Seguridad campaign, which runs year-round beyond Safer Internet Day, is to educate the public on how to use the internet responsibly and safely.
Liberty Puerto Rico will transmit a virtual presentation of the iGuardians program organized by the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Child Exploitation Investigative Unit and sponsored by Liberty Puerto Rico. Hosted by Special Agents Alek Pacheco and Reinaldo Medina, of the Unit’s iGuardians program, the presentation educates children and teens on the dangers of cyberbullying and sexual predators and offers them tips on how they can stay safe online. The program will air on Tuesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. and at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day throughout the month on Liberty’s channel 85/285HD.
Programs like this one are very important due to the rising amount of child exploitation cases on the island, according to Iván Arvelo, special agent in charge for HSI San Juan. He adds that the ongoing pandemic has been a contributing factor in the increase of cases.
“To give you an idea, during March 2020, when the curfew started in Puerto Rico, the number of referrals we got from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children increased 48 percent, followed by 127 percent in April and 23 percent in May,” Arvelo said. “Since we launched Operator Predator, ICE’s initiative to identify, investigate and charge online predators in 2003, up to 2019, ICE-HSI carried out 19,000 arrests related to possession, production, and distribution of child pornography, as well as transporting minors with the intent of forcing them into some type of criminal sexual conduct. And during the fiscal year 2019, ICE HSI opened 4,474 cases that ended in 3,957 arrests and the identification and rescue of 1,069 victims. This, in any league, is worrisome. Hence the importance of continuing programs like this one, so we can bring down the number of victims significantly.”
In addition, the Navega con Seguridad campaign will air special capsules with tips on how to work, study and shop online safely on channel 85 and on Navega con Seguridad’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.
The company will also continue to feature a series of videos it produced in partnership with ICE’s Child Exploitation Investigative Unit for children and teenagers ages 9 to 14. The videos delve into the risks of cyberbullying and exploitation, which children and teenagers are exposed to when navigating the Internet and how they can protect themselves. The series of videos is available in a downloadable format in Navega con Seguridad’s microsite www.navegaconseguridad.net and in Liberty Puerto Rico’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/LibertyIncreible/videos.
