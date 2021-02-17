Liberty Puerto Rico announced that it is launching Liberty Delivers, a new delivery service available for the company’s current residential and business customers at no extra cost. The new service delivers replacement or additional equipment straight to customers’ homes or businesses in less than an hour.
Through Liberty Delivers, customers can receive replacement or additional equipment in their homes or businesses, ranging from remote controls to modems and television converters, complete with self-installation instructions. Customers can track the delivery in real time through a link from local startup Dame un Bite in the notifications they will receive regarding their order. During that process, customers can also contact their drivers via chat or phone to relay any other instructions. Deliveries can be completed in as little as 45 minutes.
“With the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to give our customers another way to take care of their communication and entertainment needs without having to leave their homes,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of Products and Customer Experience at Liberty Puerto Rico. “This is also another way we can deliver more convenience, safety and value to our customers.”
Liberty Delivers is currently available in the municipalities of Aguada, Aguadilla, Arecibo, Arroyo, Bayamón, Cabo Rojo, Caguas, Camuy, Carolina, Comerío, Dorado, Fajardo, Guaynabo, Guayama, Gurabo, Hatillo, Hormigueros, Juana Díaz, Luquillo, Mayagüez, Peñuelas, Ponce, Quebradillas, Río Grande, San Germán, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. The company will add more municipalities at a later date.
To order through Liberty Delivers, customers just need to call Liberty’s Customer Service Department at 787-355-3535. Liberty Business customers can request the service calling its Customer Service Department at 7873-55-0606. A customer service representative will review the customers’ needs and other information to determine if they are under the coverage area and other criteria for eligibility.
