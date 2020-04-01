Liberty Puerto Rico continues to provide customers with open access to some of its most popular channels and services to help them get through the extended lockdown on the island. Starting today, all television subscribers will have access to CNN and selected channels from NBCUniversal, plus all of Starz’s and Hallmark’s channels. All Liberty customers currently have access to Stingray Music services for 30 days.
“Open access to these channels will provide our customers with the information and entertainment they need during the quarantine, so they can work, study, and have fun right in the comfort of their own homes,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of customer experience for Liberty Puerto Rico.
From today until May 13, customers will have access to all of Hallmark’s channels, including Hallmark, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Customers can also access selected channels from NBCUniversal such as Oxygen, CNBC, Universal Kids, MSNBC and Universo until April 20. There is also access to CNN until April 17 and all of Starz’s premium channels until April 7. For channel and availability information, customers can visit www.libertypr.com.
Stingray Music is a multi-platform music service that offers different channels in a variety of music genres on mobile, web, and television. The 30-day period features over 50 music channels in its lineup, plus three of Stingray’s most popular streaming applications: Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Qello and Stingray Classica.
Stingray Karaoke has over 15,000 of the best sing-along songs for those who want to have fun or cheer up during the lockdown, while Stingray Qello streams popular full-length concerts and music documentaries from a variety of music genres including Classic Rock, Pop, Country, Metal and Jazz. Stingray Classica provides classical music fans with hours of impressive shows such as Verdi’s La Traviata from the Teatro Real in Madrid and documentaries about legendary artists like Maria Callas and Yehudi Menuhin.
Liberty customers can access Stingray on channels 701 to 759 in its HD lineup. They can also download the Stingray Karaoke, Qello and Classica applications from the AppStore or visit www.stingray.com/freemonthclassica and enter the code freeview.
In addition, as previously announced, currently all Liberty customers have access to all of Showtime’s, The Movie Channel’s and Flix’s premium channels regardless of the bundles they are subscribed to. Last month, the company had offered open access to HBO and Cinemax.
The company created folders for each one of its television tiers in its Liberty on Demand platform with the top 10 free movies and series of the week. The company also offers a folder with the top 10 movies and series on Showtime, in addition to the over 4,000 titles available for Showtime. To access Liberty on Demand, customers just need to press the On Demand button on their remote controls or tune into channel 1 and press the "B" button on their remote controls to access the platform.
Customers can also access their favorite programming at any moment through the company’s streaming applications Liberty Go and Liberty Everywhere. Customers can get more information on these apps at Liberty’s webpage, www.libertypr.com.
