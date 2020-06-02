Since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown over two months ago, Liberty Business, the commercial division of Liberty Puerto Rico, activated a plan named “Dándole continuidad a tu negocio” (Giving Continuity to Your Business) to provide its customers with information, consultancy, upgrades and technology solutions to help them continue operations and limit the lockdown’s economic impact on their companies.
“We realized very early on that this lockdown was going to have dire consequences for many local businesses, especially small and medium-sized companies, if they couldn’t adapt to the situation quickly. They needed to have alternate ways of reaching their customers and the connectivity to do so,” said Antonio Llona, vice president of Liberty Business. “We took stock of their actual needs and devised a plan to give them the tools they needed to face this new situation, keep in contact with their customers and protect their income sources as much as possible.”
As part of the initiative, Liberty Business placed their consultants in two groups.
The first group underwent special training to serve as liaisons between customers and multiple resources offering special COVID-19 financial assistance such as the Small Business Administration (SBA). The second group immediately contacted Liberty Business’ existing customer base to find out if they needed help with their services during the lockdown. Many of them got service upgrades such as broader internet capacity and special offers for internet service for their employees’ homes.
Having to shut down their businesses to the public during the quarantine made many Liberty Business customers realize how important phone service would become to navigate this period, Llona observed. Many businesses did not have the capacity to answer the overflow of calls, which led to customer and revenue loss. The consultants helped them solve this issue with technology solutions such as Cloud PBX and a platform to respond to unanswered calls through text messages.
“Phone service has become more important at this time. Many customers do not have the adequate capacity to answer a large volume of calls and many calls would be lost. To solve this issue, we are helping businesses set up a platform that uses artificial intelligence algorithms to receive phone calls and answer them back with a text that customers can respond to,” Llona explained. “This service has rescued a lot of business transactions that would have been lost otherwise. Some businesses such as restaurants have used it to receive orders and several doctors’ offices have also implemented it to program appointments with great success."
Llona added that customers who had solutions such as Cloud PBX were able to respond even faster to their calls because the platform is in the cloud, which gives business owners mobility and the ability to take care of queries from any extension and location.
“There are many business owners that do not know much about technology and are intimidated by the process,” commented Llona. “The consultancy we are offering is crucial to help business customers understand which solutions they need to have in place to keep their operations going and protect their bottom lines during the lockdown. We are also giving them the information and technological solutions they need to reopen their businesses to the public successfully.”
Customers interested in receiving information, consultancy and solutions from Liberty Business’ “Dándole continuidad a tu negocio” initiative can call 787-963-1000 or visit https://business.libertypr.com/.
