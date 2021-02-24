Once Puerto Rico declared that the coronavirus had reached the island in March 2020, Jafet Santiago, CEO of Sparkof Entertainment and an events producer with over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, knew he had to reinvent himself as all venues would be put on hold indefinitely.
“The entertainment industry has been severely hit in recent years on the island, because when we were just beginning to recover from the hard blow that [Hurricane] Maria gave us, the earthquakes and then the pandemic arrived, which completely paralyzed us to the point that we have not yet been able to resume events,” Santiago explained.
When analyzing consumer trends, Santiago noticed a rise in podcasts and decided to venture into that market. On May 8, 2020, he launched the first episode of “El negocio del entretenimiento” (The Entertainment Business), a podcast focused on the idiosyncrasies of the entertainment industry from a business angle rather than the theatrics of showbiz, which merely covers the surface of this multibillion-dollar industry. This podcast is available on multiple streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio and YouTube, the latter of which pairs the audio with video recordings and footage.
“I wanted to show what happened behind the scenes. There wasn’t anybody from the Latin American industry detailing that or focused 100 percent on that. I called some friends of mine, with whom I’ve done business in the past, and I decided to launch the podcast, sharing their business stories within the entertainment industry. That is how ‘El negocio del entretenimiento’ was born,” Santiago told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
As of press time, the podcast has released three seasons and 23 episodes. Listeners can tune in to learn about topics such as general responsibilities for artist managers, the challenges of traditional media in the context of the pandemic, adapting to changes and intellectual property rights. They can also pick on the minds of musicians and seasoned managers and producers, such as Andy Martínez, Fede Lauría, Ricardo Cordero, Félix Bonnet and Eduardo Cabra, formerly “Visitante” of the band Calle 13.
According to Santiago, the podcast was released to international success, making it to the top 200 in the U.S. mainland and reaching broader audiences in Colombia, Spain and Argentina.
A couple of months after launching the podcast, Santiago released the “Sparkof” magazine in October 2020. Like its audio predecessor, the publication seeks to provide an in-depth, educational look into the industry.
The magazine is published monthly on sparkof.com/magazine and has celebrated four editions since its inception. The covers have featured Gustavo López, CEO of Saban Music Group and founder of the Machete Music label, which helped popularize reggaeton; Thomas Kookman, CEO of Nacional Records; Sergio George, a critically acclaimed music producer with 16 Latin Grammys, and Wesley Cullen, general manager at Casa Bacardi.
“The content of my magazine is intended to help people who want to understand how the entertainment industry works, in the Spanish language. The most serious and comprehensive content about the industry is all in English. I want to serve these young people and executives who want to be music producers, show promoters, managers and those who want to invest money in the industry and do not know how,” he stated.
Despite working in a competitive industry, Santiago believes that the key to success is sharing knowledge.
“Unfortunately, for many years, our industry has told us not to share ideas because they will get stolen. But we are at a historic moment when the most important factor for industries to grow is to share the knowledge and bounce ideas with peers, with other people who are doing the same thing in other cities and other countries,” he affirmed.
