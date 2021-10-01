Today is International Coffee Day and GUSTOS Coffee Company is sharing interesting facts about the benefits of coffee. International Coffee Day was established by the International Coffee Organization in 2015, with the intention of bringing together all coffee producers worldwide in a single celebration that celebrates the origins of this popular drink.
For the past 22 years, GUSTOS has elaborated with passion, excellence and innovation its varieties of coffee distributed throughout Puerto Rico and in its coffee shops located in San Juan. Coffee is the second most widely consumed beverage worldwide after water, and it is estimated that approximately 3 billion cups of coffee are consumed daily in its variations. It is said that coffee is the best companion for any time of the day, and it is not surprising that this drink provides a wide range of benefits for our health.
Some of the benefits that coffee brings to our health and well-being include:
1. An ally that helps burn fat and process glucose better.
Caffeine naturally speeds up your metabolism. Thanks to this factor, caffeine increases adrenaline levels in the body, releases fatty acids directly and naturally promotes the burning of body fat. Similarly, caffeine helps reduce insulin sensitivity and affects glucose tolerance, which is why this drink helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.
2. Coffee provides many important nutrients for health.
In a single cup of coffee, we can find the following vitamins and minerals:
- Riboflavin: Commonly known as vitamin B2, it is essential for the production of red blood cells.
- Niacin: Known as another of the B complex vitamins that is present in coffee, Niacin or vitamin B3 can help control cholesterol levels and maintain healthy skin, as well as the nervous and digestive systems.
- Pantothenic acid: Known as vitamin B5, it is necessary to help metabolize food and obtain energy from them, whether they are carbohydrates, fats or proteins.
- Manganese: This mineral is key to help cartilage production and is a great ally to prevent osteoporosis. In addition, it improves memory, reduces fatigue and irritability.
- Potassium: This electrolyte is essential for muscle health and helps to counteract the negative effects of sodium in people with hypertension or high blood pressure problems.
- Magnesium: This well-known mineral helps regulate blood sugar levels and regulates the functioning of the nervous and muscular system.
3. Provides antioxidants for the prevention of diseases and aging
In addition to the vitamins and minerals that a cup of coffee contains, antioxidants are also added, especially polyphenols and hydroxycinnamic acids, which help attack free radicals that affect aging. Polyphenols can help inhibit cancer cell growth, and antioxidants have anti-inflammatory effects that aid in better function and well-being.
4. Reduces the risk of developing heart disease and liver conditions, certain types of cancer as well as helping to prevent Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
Several studies have shown that consuming coffee daily reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases and have concluded that coffee does not increase blood pressure when consumed daily, since the body assimilates it without effects. In addition to fighting chronic and degenerative diseases, coffee helps to take care of the liver by preventing and delaying the development of diseases such as cirrhosis and fatty liver. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, coffee consumption has been linked to a reduction in the risk of all kinds of diseases, including Parkinson's disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, gallstones, depression, suicide, cirrhosis, liver cancer, melanoma and prostate cancer.
5. You could live longer and better.
Studies have shown that the overall risk of premature death for coffee drinkers is 25% lower than that of non-coffee drinkers. A research team from the Harvard University School of Public Health concluded in a report published last summer that for most people who drink coffee in moderation, "it can be part of a healthy lifestyle."
