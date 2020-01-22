When Ian Carlos Agrait started giving Thomas Agrait, his father and Lean Enterprise Consulting former president, solutions and suggestions to a problem being discussed during a meeting when he was only in the sixth grade, Thomas knew immediately he would be the company’s next leader.
Following his father’s and the rest of his three older siblings’ footsteps, Ian studied Mechanical Engineering at Villanova University, with a Minor in Engineering and Entrepreneurship.
However, before graduating high school, Ian had already started his career. His go-getter attitude and entrepreneurial nature never allowed to follow the norms.
“When I was younger, I never liked asking for money, so I was always working. I had many businesses, one of them was buying Vitoni cakes and selling them around the neighborhoods,” said Ian.
Ian discovered his love for engineering management when he saw his dad help big companies solve budgeting problems, especially within the area of human resources, which is now a big part of the services that LEC offers. The entrepreneur continued his studies with a Masters in Engineering Management with a concentration in Manufacturing at the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico in 2011.
Ian got a feel for the industry at Medtronic, a medical devices company in Puerto Rico, where he started as a project engineer. Very quickly, he was promoted to manufacturing engineer, and in a few short years, Ian brought in new clients and projects, raising the company’s number of employees from three to 13 by 2013. Three years later he was working as a supply quality engineer, working on projects such as component transfers.
Ever since his beginnings, Ian received enticing job offers for general manager positions, but Ian decided to dedicate his efforts solely to LEC’s business development, landing clients such as Baxter Puerto Rico, Bard, and Oscor.
Thomas Agrait founded Lean Enterprise Consulting in 2008 when he was ready to offer his expertise to those who needed them, offering consulting services in “validation, regulatory support, process improvement, engineering and tech education” as it reads in the About Us section in the company’s website. The company has a group of excellent executive advisors and consultants in the areas of human resources, operations, and quality control.
Thomas, a professional with over 30 years of experience, has realized projects of long-term, global caliber improvement for companies that represent multimillion-dollar profits. Currently, he is finishing his post-doctoral research in neuroscience, hoping to bring a more holistic approach to the services they provide, as he believes any type of service should be based with the human being at its foundation.
“When a company takes care of its employees, it thrives. We don’t see employees as producing machines, we take a more holistic approach,” said Thomas.
In part Thomas understands this to be a key player in LEC’s success. Currently, LEC provides services to companies like Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, and Ethicon, Inc. to name a few. It has around 20-25 clients all over the world, including in Mexico and Canada.
That same humanistic approach is the one Ian will continue to part from when he takes over as the official President of the company in the summer of 2020, recognizing that the client is the company, but always striving to connect the candidates’ ideal salary with the skills that are in demand.
“We are not the company of ‘until I find something better’. We want our employees to stay in their respective positions,” he said as he stated that the goal will always be to find the best possible connection between employers and potential candidates.
Right now, Ian is looking towards the future with an optimistic point of view, even though there are challenges ahead, like the eventual elimination of tax incentives within the manufacturing industry.
“To augment our presence outside of PR is something we’re looking at. Right now, a lot of companies are moving their operations outside of PR. The impact this will have will be of multimillion-dollar losses to the economy,” said Ian.
Ian would also like to increase their employee count to up 20 people, with the hopes of helping LEC grow and prosper so that his nephews can someday be part of the company. Soon, a transition plan will be put into action, recognizing the consultant-type role that Thomas will take on in the coming months.
“I would like to offer Thomas a big farewell into his next projects and extend my gratitude for creating the company, for taking the company’s name to where it is today and for giving me the confidence of growing it even further,” said Ian.
