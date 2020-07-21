After 40 years of receiving Puerto Rican families at their stores every summer to offer them new school uniforms, La Esquina Famosa has launched its digital platform www.LaEsquinaFamosa.com to make the process easier and safer.
The new website offers clients the opportunity to browse all models and styles, read the description of the items and have access to the uniforms 24/7, all year long, in order to promote prevention and avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
"The website does not replace the inventory of the stores,” explained Cristian Blanco, commercial vice president. "It is another option for the customer that does not want to visit the store physically. Now the customer can access and purchase uniforms from the comfort of their home, computer, tablet or cellphone, guaranteeing the same good prices and excellent quality. When purchasing digitally, the customer can pick up their order at the nearest La Esquina Famosa store at no additional cost or receive their order by mail, with an extra cost for shipping and handling.”
LaEsquinaFamosa.com provides school uniforms for 37 private schools and 10 public schools located in San Juan, Bayamón, Carolina, Ponce, Mayagüez, Aguadilla, and Arecibo. According to each school, the website provides regular uniforms, gala outfits for high school seniors, physical education, sports teams and clubs.
"The clothing items are mostly made in Puerto Rico, which means we have the flexibility to accept special requests," Blanco added. "The customer, either digitally or at the store, has 30 days to make changes, as long as they have followed the care and washing instructions because the uniform is 100 percent guaranteed."
In addition, the client has different options of payment methods. If the client would like to put the uniforms on layaway, he or she can pay later through PayPal, even during the four-day sales and tax exemption on back-to-school items.
