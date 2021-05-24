Distrito T-Mobile announced the opening of its fourth gastronomic concept, La Burguesía restaurant. With an irreverent tone, the restaurant satirizes bourgeois society through its gastronomic offer and design. Moreover, its operators transmit this message by taking a universal dish and elevating its quality, offering a “bourgeois” product at affordable prices. In efforts of being transparent, La Burguesía operates with an open concept kitchen that contains its own butcher shop and bakery, adding a unique touch to its handcrafted hamburgers.
Black Angus meat and brioche buns are key in the burgers’ preparation, the main dish at La Burguesía, which through its ingredients and exceptional quality, challenge the most demanding palate with a one-of-a-kind menu. "Quality and freshness are very important to us, so we bring fresh cuts, never frozen, to make excellent ground meat in our butcher shop," said William Burn, operator of La Burguesía. Regarding their bread, in search of a distinctive option and in collaboration with the handcrafted and local bakery Horno de Pane, they created an exclusive brioche bun for La Burguesía. The butter-based brioche bun delights guests with a smooth texture and sweet flavor.
Some of the main burgers include “El Príncipe de Asturias,” whose main ingredients are Serrano ham, Gruyère cheese, arugula and truffle oil; and “El Capataz” that stands out for its caramelized “amarillos” (or sweet fried plantains), goat cheese, bacon, mayonnaise and cilantro sauce, and an apple and green pepper vinaigrette. They also offer a “build your own” option in which people can use their creativity and imagination to create their own fusion of fresh ingredients and diverse flavors.
Burn added that "there is no burger without French fries," so in search of an iconic option, they selected Belgian cut fries. Being a thicker cut, they are fried two to three times at different temperatures to achieve an ideal doneness in which they are both crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Their Belgian cut fries are served in a cone and can be topped with various spices and sauces. Additionally, they have a varied menu of tapas and appetizers.
The venue also offers many delights, such as their crazy shakes in various flavors decorated on the surface with ingredients like cake and other toppings. They have craft beers, house cocktails and wines that can also be enjoyed at seating located outside of the restaurant.
The kitchen is an important part of the experience, and it is completely open with the objective of projecting transparency so diners can view the full process of dish preparations at their different stations. In addition, a design featuring a cow with a monocular, in reference to bourgeois cows and in honor of the restaurant's name, highlights the entire space.
“From music to food, in Puerto Rico we distinguish ourselves for our creativity and for putting our distinctive touch on practically everything. Considering that our signature dishes are hamburgers, a universal dish, and that creativity stands out at La Burguesía, we serve them in a unique and special way; that is an essential part of our Puerto Rican idiosyncrasy,” added Burn.
The concept occupies approximately 2,300 square feet, has a potential capacity of 93 people, and will generate approximately 35 jobs. Aligned to the most recent Executive Order, it will operate daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will soon expand its hours to include lunch service.
Following Distrito T-Mobile’s tiered pre-opening plan, La Burguesía joins the openings of Aloft Hotel as well as Barullo Taberna Española, Lupe Reyes and Sazón Cocina Criolla restaurants.
